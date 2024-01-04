BJP Counters AAP's Allegations: Labels Kejriwal's Situation 'Choron Ki Baraat'

Earlier, AAP leader and Delhi cabinet minister Atishi accused the BJP of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as political tools to target opposition leaders. Delhi minister claimed on Wednesday night that ED was planning to raid Arvind Kejriwal's residence, suggesting a possible arrest. AAP leader Jasmine Shah asserted that the BJP's agenda is to dismantle AAP and arrest Kejriwal before the Lok Sabha elections. Shah contended that all the summons served to Kejriwal thus far were illegal.

In response, the BJP countered on Thursday, stating that the Delhi Chief Minister has been acting like a fugitive by avoiding the ED summons related to the liquor policy case. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva referred to AAP as a 'choron ki baraat' (a procession of thieves), emphasizing the party's perspective on Kejriwal's decision to skip the ED summons.

In response to the situation, BJP leaders criticized Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of avoiding the investigation and portraying him as a fugitive. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva labeled AAP as a 'choron ki baraat' (a procession of thieves) and questioned Kejriwal's conduct in the face of corruption allegations.

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj emphasized that Kejriwal is not above the law and highlighted his non-compliance with three summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Swaraj accused the Delhi Chief Minister of evading the investigation.

Congress leader Udit Raj called for Kejriwal to appear before the ED and present his stance on the allegations, drawing a parallel with the approach taken by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri questioned whether the law should differ for common people and VIPs, pointing out that repeated refusal to respond to police requests could lead to arrest.

The ED, in a letter to Kejriwal on Wednesday, criticized his non-disclosure and non-response approach, stating that such obstinacy is not acceptable in a country governed by the rule of law. Kejriwal had previously skipped ED summons in November, citing election campaign commitments, and in December, claiming he was going on a Vipassana trip.