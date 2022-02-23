ED summons to Nawab Malik: It's an insult to Maharashtra, says Supriya Sule; slams BJP saying 'they have started new type of politics'

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate summoned Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering case on Wednesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule raised questions over the incident stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started a 'new type of politics', adding that Malik's arrest is an insult to the state.

She also asserted that the officials directly took him to the ED office without any notice which is an "insult" to Maharashtra.

Speaking to media persons today, NCP MP said, "For many days people of BJP were tweeting that ED notice will come against Nawab Malik and Maha Vikas Aghadi."

"They directly took him to the ED office without any notice. I don't know what new type of politics they have started. It's an insult to Maharashtra," Sule added.

Earlier in the day, Nawab Malik arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case allegedly linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The ED had summoned the minister today morning, but the officials of the agency went to his house and brought him to its office.

Last week, the ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to late Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada and questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits.

( With inputs from ANI )

