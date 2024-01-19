Education Ministry Cracks Down on Coaching Classes: Bans Under-16 Enrollment, Touts Away Score Guarantees
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 19, 2024 10:56 AM2024-01-19T10:56:10+5:302024-01-19T10:57:24+5:30
New Delhi: In a bid to curb the mushrooming growth and regulate private coaching classes in India, the central government ...
New Delhi: In a bid to curb the mushrooming growth and regulate private coaching classes in India, the central government has unveiled a set of stringent guidelines. The new norms, issued by the Ministry of Education, bring forth two major changes: banning coaching for students under 16 and cracking down on unsubstantiated promises of high scores or ranks.
The move stems from concerns over the "unbridled growth" of coaching institutes and the "excessive academic pressure" they exert on young minds. The guidelines aim to create a healthier educational environment by prioritizing holistic development instead of solely chasing competitive exam success.
Key Features of the Guidelines:
- Coaching ban for under-16s: Recognizing the emotional vulnerability and limited stress-coping capacity of younger students, the government has prohibited formal coaching for children below 16. This applies to all competitive exams, including entrance tests for professional courses like medicine and engineering.
- No rank or score guarantees: Coaching institutes are barred from making enticing promises of securing top ranks or achieving specific scores. This aims to curb misleading advertisements and promote realistic expectations among students and parents.
- Mandatory counseling: Institutions must establish robust counseling systems to provide academic and mental support to their enrolled students. This includes personalized guidance, career counseling, and stress management techniques.
- Transparency and accountability: Institutes are mandated to maintain a public website with detailed information about faculty qualifications, course curriculum, fee structure, hostel facilities, and past performance. This enhances transparency and allows for informed decision-making by parents.
- Strict penalties: Any violation of the guidelines can result in hefty fines of up to 1 lakh rupees or even cancellation of registration. This ensures responsible conduct and adherence to the established norms.