Education Ministry Cracks Down on Coaching Classes: Bans Under-16 Enrollment, Touts Away Score Guarantees

New Delhi: In a bid to curb the mushrooming growth and regulate private coaching classes in India, the central government has unveiled a set of stringent guidelines. The new norms, issued by the Ministry of Education, bring forth two major changes: banning coaching for students under 16 and cracking down on unsubstantiated promises of high scores or ranks.

The move stems from concerns over the "unbridled growth" of coaching institutes and the "excessive academic pressure" they exert on young minds. The guidelines aim to create a healthier educational environment by prioritizing holistic development instead of solely chasing competitive exam success.

Key Features of the Guidelines: