Egg thrown at Congress leader at Telangana rally, misses him

An unidentified man tried to throw an egg at the Congress' Telangana chief Revanth Reddy during a rally in Telangana's Bhupalpally district on Wednesday.

The egg, however, missed its target as an unfazed Congress leader continued with his speech at the Congress's 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' padyatra (foot march) on Wednesday.

In video of the incident was accessed by the ANI, security forces escorting the MP are seen ducking as someone from the crowd throws an eggs directed at the Congress.

The video was widely shared on social media.

Police said they have not yet identified the man or made any arrests in the case so far.

The Telangana unit of the Congress alleged that supporters of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were behind the attack.

However, the BRS, led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao, has not yet responded to allegation till the filing of this report.

( With inputs from ANI )

