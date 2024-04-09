Eid al-Fitr 2024 Celebrations: Markets Decked Up In Jammu and Kashmir as Preparations Underway for Ramzan Eid (Watch Video)

Markets in Kashmir were abuzz with activity on Monday as people in large numbers were out to shop for Eid-ul-Fitr festival, which will be celebrated this week to mark the culmination of the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan. Bakeries, confectioneries, mutton and chicken outlets, readymade garments and crockery stores witnessed a heavy rush of customers as Muslims started preparing for the festival, officials said. Some places in Kashmir even witnessed traffic snarls due to the Eid shopping rush, they said. Traffic police personnel were deployed in strength in Srinagar and in other district headquarters to ease vehicle movement, the officials said.

#WATCH | Markets decked up in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch as the city gears up for Eid al-Fitr celebrations. pic.twitter.com/Bf1JirD4JP — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

Shopping outlets dealing in clothing, including kids wear and footwear, saw brisk sales, while roadside stalls sprung up in most parts of the city to woo the buyers. However, markets in Downtown -- the interior areas of Srinagar -- witnessed sluggish sales due to the ongoing construction works under the Srinagar Smart City Project. Eid-ul Fitr will be celebrated either on Wednesday or Thursday depending on the sighting of the crescent on Tuesday.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a joyous occasion celebrated by Muslims across the globe. It is believed that the Holy Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad during Ramadan. This history can be traced back to 624 AD. Muslims believe the month-long fasting during Ramadan brings prosperity, harmony, and peace. They refrain from any negative thoughts during this period. Come Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, people break their Roza with a delicious meal and get together with friends and family. Eid-al-Fitr also marks the Prophet's triumph in the Battle of Badr.

Meanwhile, Eid-al-Fitr means "Festival of breaking the fast". On this day, people wear new clothes, prepare delicacies, do charity and wish their family and friends Eid Mubarak. They break the Roza with a delicious meal. Meanwhile, the delectable dishes prepared during Eid are Biryani, Haleem, Nihari, kebabs and Seviyan. Additionally, children receive gifts and money from elders, called Eidi.

