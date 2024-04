Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Offers Namaz in Mir Alam Eidgah at Hyderabad (Watch)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, observed offering prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah in Hyderabad, Telangana, marking the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Muslims worldwide observed the crescent moon on the evening of April 9. However, its sighting was limited to certain regions within India. Specifically, the crescent moon was only sighted in the states of Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir on April 9. Consequently, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on April 10 in Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Kerala. Meanwhile, the rest of the country will mark Eid on April 11.