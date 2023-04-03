Eight arrested after two groups clash in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya

Annamayya (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 3 : Eight people were taken into custody after two groups clashed during Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavams celebrations at Valmikipuram in Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, said police.

According to police, the clashes broke out between two groups during processions of the deities following some DJ program. "Members of Kishore group identified as Kishore, Pratap and Raju attacked Anjappa (55) and his son Harikrishna (30) of Indiramma Colony with knives. In the attack both sustained knife wounds and are undergoing treatment," said a local police official.

A total of eight people are being taken into custody for assaulting people with knives under section IPC 307, 324, 506 r/w 34, and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

In Northern part of India states like Bihar, West Bengal and Maharashtra also witnessed communal clashes during Ram Navami celebrations.

