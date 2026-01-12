Eight arrested for New Year’s Day murder over loud music in Jharkhand

Hazaribagh, Jan 12 Jharkhand Police have arrested eight persons in connection with the murder of Suraj Kumar Rana, who was killed following a dispute over loud music during New Year’s celebrations in Hazaribagh, officials said on Monday.

Suraj was brutally attacked with swords, sticks and other sharp weapons on the night of January 1, triggering tension in the city. He died on the spot, while Kuldeep Soni, who attempted to intervene, sustained serious injuries.

The incident sparked widespread outrage, with hundreds of people taking to the streets on January 2, carrying the victim’s body and staging a protest demanding swift action.

Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said the murder was committed as an act of revenge after an altercation over playing loud music in the Kolghati area of the city.

According to police, the accused attacked Suraj near Indrapuri Chowk around 10 p.m. on January 1. A murder case was registered at the Lohsinghna police station based on a written complaint lodged by the victim’s wife, Kajal Kumari.

Given the gravity of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted at the direction of the SP. Acting on technical inputs and intelligence, the SIT carried out raids at multiple locations, including Delhi, Noida, Bhilai, Chatra, Ramgarh, Ranchi and Barkagaon.

Police said the prime accused -- Rahul Kumar, Roshan Kumar and Deepak Kumar -- were arrested from Sector-126 in Noida and brought to Hazaribagh on transit remand.

Based on their disclosures during interrogation, four more accused -- Sonu Kumar, Rahul alias Lolo, Aman Kumar alias Rohan and Mukesh Kumar -- were arrested from Pipradih village under the Barkagaon police station area. Another accused was later apprehended from the Kolghati area.

Police said sufficient evidence has been collected against all the accused, and the process of sending them to judicial custody is underway. The weapons used in the crime, including swords and sticks, have also been recovered.

