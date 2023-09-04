Eight ‘cosmetic saleswomen’ arrested for theft in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 4 The Lucknow police have arrested a group of eight female thieves who were posing as cosmetic saleswomen while allegedly engaging in thefts of valuables, including jewellery and cash, from commuters in busy areas.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonesty).

The gang members have been sent to jail.

According to a police spokesperson, the female gang members masqueraded as door-to-door cosmetic saleswomen in the Madiyaon area.

Their modus operandi involved targeting individuals in crowded places or those travelling in autos and e-rickshaws.

The gang, primarily of slum dwellers, had in their possession several pieces of gold and silver jewellery, as well as cash.

