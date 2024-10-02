Eight railway stations in Rajasthan receive bomb threats, security enhanced

Jaipur, Oct 2 Eight railway stations in Rajasthan have received bomb threats following which security has been enhanced here, said officials here on Wednesday.

Railway CPRO Captain Shashi Kiran said, "The Railway official of Hanumangarh received a letter on the evening of October 1 in which miscreants threatened to blow up Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Bundi, Alwar and Udaipur railway stations. Security agencies were alerted soon thereafter. Hanumangarh station was searched immediately, however, no suspicious object was found. A case has been registered in the matter against unknown persons in Hanumangarh GRP police station."

Further, trains were being checked in railway stations however, no suspicious thing has been found so far, he said.

Security has also been increased at Bikaner railway station. Police were checking every person coming and going. Vigilance has been increased at all eight railway stations. Along with police and GRP police, security forces are also being deployed at all these railway stations. A dog squad has also been called, the CPRO added.

Bikaner DRM office PRO Dhunilal Kumawat said that the security arrangements of the concerned stations have been tightened.

The person giving the threat has introduced himself as Jaish-e-Mohammed's Jammu and Kashmir area commander Mohammad Salim Ansari. Apart from Rajasthan, the letter also threatens to bomb various railway stations and religious places in Madhya Pradesh, said the officials.

On Tuesday evening, the Hanumangarh station superintendent received a yellow envelope in the name of deputy superintendent Jagat Narayan. It had a postal stamp on it. When the station superintendent opened the letter, the round stamp had the post office code 14440 and something written in Punjabi. The letter has the Hanumangarh post office stamp dated 30 September.

The letter says, "Oh God, forgive me, we will definitely take revenge for the death of our jihadis being killed in Jammu and Kashmir. We will bomb Jaipur, Jodhpur, Alwar, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Bundi, Udaipur, Jaipur division and MP railway stations on 30 October, Ujjain Mahakal temple, many religious places and railway stations on 2 November. We will paint Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh with blood. Jaish-e-Mohammad, Khuda Hafiz."

