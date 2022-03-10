Elaborate security arrangements for counting of votes in UP, police keeping hawk's eye in sensitive areas

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in the state while the police are keeping close eyes in the sensitive areas.

A total of 1,000 police officers have been deployed at polling booths for security as the counting of votes in the district is set to begin at 8 am, said Babloo Kumar, Moradabad SSP on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Moradabad SSP said, "Counting of votes will begin in a short while. A total of 1,000 police officers have been deployed for security. Patrolling is being done in sensitive locations."

Meanwhile, the police officials in Lucknow informed that three-tier security has been put in place at the counting centres. He said that the paramilitary forces along with the state police are manning the counting centres.

"The three-tier security has been put in place at the counting centers with the deployment of the CAPF, PAC, and civil police. Thorough checking and frisking of polling agents, officials, and others are being done before their entry to the centers," said the ADCP West Lucknow.

"Counting agents of various parties are arriving at the counting centers. Postal ballots will be opened at 8 am, followed by counting of votes recorded in EVMs. The counting process is expected to be complete by the evening. Sec 144 has been imposed in Varanasi Commissionerate area," said the district magistrate of Varanasi.

The counting of votes will start at 8 am on Thursday and continue till its completion.

Ahead of the counting of votes, the Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Prashant Kumar on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh police have ramped up the police presence and actions will be taken against those disturbing peace on the day of results.

"For March 10, we have deployed about 70,000 civil police workers, 245 company of the paramilitary forces, and 69 company of the PSE commanders. We have ensured peaceful voting, and now we will ensure peaceful counting also," he added.

Meanwhile, the state Excise department has prohibited the sale of liquor in the entire state on the day of the result.

The electorally-crucial state witnessed a multi-cornered contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) vying for the popular mandate.

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the magic figure is 202 and the exit polls have predicted the BJP victory, retaining power in the state with its allies, which will be an unprecedented second term. However, pollsters have also predicted that the BJP's tally would be less than its strength after the 2017 elections. The SP which fought the polls in alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and some other parties would improve its performance, the exit polls predicted.

Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor