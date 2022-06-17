Elderly couple found dead at Delhi house

New Delhi, June 17 An elderly couple was found dead in the national capital's Nirman Vihar area on Friday, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East district) Prianka Kashyap said a PCR call was received at Preet Vihar police station wherein the caller Pramod Kumar Talwar stated that his brother and his sister-in-law are not opening the door of their residence despite repeatedly knocking the door.

When the police reached the spot, they found the door was bolted from inside after which, the police with the help of Fire Department officials, broke open the door and entered the house.

Inside, the police found two bodies, identified as Vijay Kumar Talwar (80) and Savita Talwar (75).

"Local inquiry is being conducted during which we got to know that the couple was living alone for the last 14 years in their house and their children are living in the US," the DCP said.

The spot was examined by the Crime Team of the Delhi Police and both the bodies have been preserved at a mortuary.

"Statements of neighbours and relatives are being recorded. No foul play is suspected," the official added.

