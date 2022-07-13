Elderly couple murdered in UP

Gonda, July 13 An elderly couple was found dead in their house in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Raj said that Zakir Mohammad, 75, and his wife Nanka,70, were attacked by unidentified persons early in the morning when they were asleep.

Their bodies were found in a room with heads crushed with a heavy object.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The couple lived alone in a house on the outskirts of Belbhariya.

The ASP said that the incident appears to be fallout of old enmity.

