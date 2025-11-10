Election authorities all set to hold bypoll to Mizoram's Dampa Assembly seat

Aizawl, Nov 10 Election authorities are all set to hold the bye-election to Mizoram’s Dampa Assembly constituency on Tuesday, with polling officials accompanied by security personnel having reached all 41 election stations in the poll-bound segments in Mamit district, officials said on Monday.

An election official said that the more than month-long hectic campaign by all political parties for the November 11 bypoll in the Dampa Assembly constituency ended on Sunday, without any untoward incident.

Besides state leaders of various parties, BJP leaders and Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju (Parliamentary and Minority Affairs) and Jitendra Singh (Science and Technology and Earth Sciences) also visited Mizoram to campaign for their respective party candidates.

Before the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule on October 6, both the ruling and Opposition parties had declared their candidates and launched their campaigns in the politically-significant constituency.

The Assembly segment, which shares an unfenced border with Bangladesh, has a sizable minority population, including members of the Chakma and Reang tribal communities.

Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel have been deployed at polling stations and adjoining porous border areas to maintain law and order.

The official said that balloting will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and continue uninterrupted till 4 p.m.

The Dampa Assembly seat in Mizoram's Mamit district fell vacant following the death of Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The bye-election will witness a five-cornered contest as the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the Opposition MNF has nominated its Vice-President and former Health Minister R. Lalthangliana.

The Congress has fielded its State Vice-President and former Transport Minister John Rotluangliana, while the BJP has nominated Lalhmingthanga.

Former Chief Minister Brigadier T. Sailo’s party, the People’s Conference, has fielded its Vice-President K. Zahmingthanga.

The Mizoram Election Department said in a statement that, in accordance with the guidelines and instructions issued by the Election Commission regarding the conduct of elections, all presiding officers, polling personnel, sector officers, and security personnel involved in the Dampa (Scheduled Tribe reserved) Assembly constituency bye-election have been instructed to remain vigilant and ensure that the election is conducted freely, fairly, and peacefully.

They have also been directed to take immediate and appropriate action in case of any violation of election rules or poll-day offences and malpractices during the polling process, the statement added.

Adequate security measures have been put in place for the bye-election under the supervision of state police nodal officer H. Ramthlengliana, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters and Law & Order).

According to the final electoral rolls published on September 30, a total of 20,790 voters, including 10,185 women, are eligible to cast their votes. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

