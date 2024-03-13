Election Commission Fully Prepared for Lok Sabha and Assembly Polls in J&K: CEC Rajiv Kumar

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the Election Commission can announce the code of conduct anytime via a press conference. This has prompted both state and central governments to halt major development projects and governance decisions. ''

Central Government Has Taken 730 Major Decisions in the Last 5 Days.

In the past 48 hours, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has led the charge with 45 major decisions in the state, and the grand coalition government has made a whopping 730 government decisions in the last 5 days. In the midst of all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy inaugurating projects worth lakhs of crores in various states. The Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner



Jammu and Kashmir Will Have First Election After Abrogation of Article 370

After the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir is facing Lok Sabha elections for the first time. Therefore, in the background of the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and his team have reviewed the elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Rajiv Kumar has appealed to the voters that all the citizens should participate in large numbers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Also, Rajiv Kumar said that Election Commission is fully capable of conducting elections and Lok Sabha elections will be held in the next few days and Assembly elections will be held this year.

Security measures have been beefed up along the borders of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China in anticipation of the Jammu and Kashmir elections, with additional security in border areas of other states. The Central Election Team, during its tour of Jammu and Kashmir, engaged with leaders of major political parties and conducted a review with the State Election Commissioner. Notably, a GPS system has been installed in 12,500 election duty vehicles.

The dynamics of Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir have changed post the removal of Article 370. Now, there are 2 seats each for Jammu and Kashmir, with the formation of a new Lok Sabha constituency by merging Rajouri-Anantnag, creating heightened interest among political leaders.

There's a growing demand from both national and regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir for simultaneous assembly elections alongside the Lok Sabha polls.