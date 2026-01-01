Election Commission interacts with Jana Sena delegation on electoral reforms

Amaravati, Jan 1 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday interacted with a delegation of the Jana Sena Party to seek its suggestions on electoral reforms.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi held discussions with the Jana Sena delegation at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi.

The Jana Sena Party delegation comprised its representatives E. Pratap Kumar and R.M.V. Sumanth. However, the party has not issued any statement detailing the suggestions it submitted to the ECI during the interaction.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP), headed by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, is a constituent of the Telugu Desam Party-led ruling coalition in the state.

The Election Commission has been holding meetings with leaders and representatives of recognised political parties as part of its efforts to further strengthen electoral processes within the existing legal framework. The Commission has invited suggestions from all national and state political parties.

It was in March 2025 that the Commission had envisaged interactions with party presidents and senior leaders, at mutually convenient times, to discuss measures to strengthen electoral processes in accordance with established law.

The ECI has also urged political parties to proactively utilise the mechanism of decentralised engagement with election authorities.

In July, the Commission had interacted with a delegation from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), during which the party suggested strengthening electoral roll verification through annual third-party audits conducted under the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India to identify anomalies.

The TDP delegation had also urged the ECI to initiate the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Andhra Pradesh at an early stage and advocated that deletion of any voter name should be based on a reasoned order, proper notice and an opportunity for the elector to respond.

The party further called for the use of AI-driven tools to flag duplication, migration and deceased entries in real time to improve electoral roll management.

The TDP, a partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, had made these suggestions with the aim of enhancing transparency and strengthening the electoral process.

TDP Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Krishna Devarayalu had submitted a letter containing the party’s suggestions to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

