Election Commission Not Acting in Non-Partisan Manner: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on PM Modi’s Remarks Regarding Muslims

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed disappointment on Tuesday, stating that the Election Commission (EC) was not acting in a non-partisan manner by taking immediate action in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent alleged remarks against Muslims.

Vijayan argued that the Election Commission should have taken immediate action in this situation, but it has remained silent on the issue thus far. It is unfortunate. The EC should have shown it was non-partisan. It should have acted immediately, the Marxist veteran said at a press meet here.

Vijayan emphasized that this matter may need to be brought before the Supreme Court. He also asserted that due to Prime Minister Modi's statements, the anti-BJP sentiment in the country is intensifying, further isolating the saffron party. Modi, speaking at a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, claimed that if the Congress were to come to power, it would redistribute wealth to Muslims.

He also alleged that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to infiltrators and those who have more children.

