Election Commission Press Conference Live Streaming: Watch Online for Announcement of Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2024 Dates

The Election Commission of India will announce the Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates today (March 16). The poll body will also announce the Assembly election dates for some states. Assembly election dates are likely for Odisha, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Kumar and newly appointed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar will announce the polling date at a press conference today at 3 p.m. The event will be live-streamed on social media platforms and the official YouTube channel of ECI.

Watch Live Streaming Here:

“The Election Commission will hold a press conference tomorrow, March 16, at 3 p.m. to announce the schedule for general elections 2024 and some state assemblies. It will be live-streamed on the ECI's social media platforms,” it said in a tweet.