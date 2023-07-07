Election for Goa RS seat on July 24

Panaji, July 7 Election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Goa will be held on July 24, officials said.

A notification regarding the election date was issued by Namrata Ulman, Returning Officer and Secretary of Goa Legislative Assembly.

It said voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 24 at the Assembly complex in Porvorim in North Goa.

The term of the current Rajya Sabha member from Goa, Vinay Tendulkar will expire on July 28.

The last date for the filing of nominations is July 13, while scrutiny will be done the following day.

The candidates can withdraw nominations till July 17.

In the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly, the BJP has 33 seats (including support of five MLAs), while seven are from the Opposition.

The BJP has 28 MLAs and support of two MLAs of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three Independents.

While the Congress has two MLAs, AAP has two and Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) have one each.

