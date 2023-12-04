Election results show people have rejected negativity: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 4 A day after the results of Assembly elections in four states were announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the results showed that "people have rejected negativity" and urged the opposition "not to vent the frustration of defeat" inside Parliament.

The Prime Minister was addressing the media ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.

He also said the results of the Assembly elections were very encouraging for those who are committed to the welfare of the common people.

The Prime Minister said, "Political temperature is soaring."

He said that on Sunday the results of the four-state elections came out.

"The results are very encouraging. Encouraging for those who are committed to the welfare of the common people of the country and to the bright future of the country," PM Modi said.

"After the election results, this session presents a golden opportunity for the opposition to progress with a positive mindset. I request all MPs to come to Parliament with preparation. They must shed the negativity they have been carrying for nine years and proceed with positivity. Please do not vent the frustration of defeat in Parliament," the Prime Minister said.

He also urged the opposition not to protest "for the sake of it".

"This is for your benefit. The Opposition has a significant role in a democracy. Please understand it. The country does not want to halt on the road to development," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also reiterated that there are only four "castes" in the country -- women, youngsters, farmers and the poor.

"Those focused on the empowerment of these groups through proper policies and last-mile delivery get a lot of support," he said.

The jibe at the opposition parties came a day after the BJP's thumping victories in the Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Parliament's Winter Session is beginning on Monday and will conclude on December 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor