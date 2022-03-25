Electric power cuts in Bengaluru on March 26, check the list of areas

Silicon city Bengaluru has already started all the maintenance work for the rainy season, from shifting of overhead cables to underground wires. And this is causing power cuts in many areas, due to this many people have to spend their summers without electricity.

Areas where there will no power tomorrow, on 26th March

South Zone: 10 am to 6:30 pm

Marathahalli, Deepa Nursing Home, Sanjaya Nagar, Manjunatha Nagar, Bescom Old Office Road, Maruti Nagar, Old Madiwala, Dollars Colony, Bowie Colony, Chikkadukodi, Balaji Nagar, Brindavan Layout, Tavarekere Mori, Gurapannapalya, Bismillangra, Madarsab Layout, New Gurapanapalya, JC Industrial Layout Peenya Village, BBMP office area.

East Zone: 10 am to 7 pm

Bayasabi Layout, TrM Temple Kuvempu Nagar, Muttagatti Dene, Ashra Colony, Goodnahalli 'Reliance Fresh TC Play Road' Near K G Pura Main Road, Brilliant High School, Pai Layout BDA Area Block-1.

West Zone: 9 am to 8 pm

Pai Layout BDA Area Block-1 Kempegowda Nagar, Acharya College Road, Vigneshwara City, Vidya Layout, Kollimane Road, Attiguppe Petrol bunk, Vidia Layout, Bhel Guest House, Subbanna Garden, Bhel Township, Marathalli, Sanjay Nagar, Manjunatha Nagar, Maruti Office, Manjunatha Nagar, Maruti Office

North Zone: 10 am to 7 pm

Peenya Village, BBMP Office Area Telecom L / O, Kikabettahalli, Narasipura Bus Stop, Defense L / O Kirloskar Layout Shivakot, Madhugirihalli, DB Lake, Tarabanahalli , Bilijaji, Dasenahalli, Guddadahajalli, BGS College, CCBF, CPDO, KMF, Central Poultry, Ground Floor, parts of Nelamangala Danish farm and Kasanavadi.