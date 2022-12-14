Electric vehicle charging station: Invest just Rs 1 lakh and start an EV charging station

In the era of rising inflation, prices of diesel and petrol are skyrocketing. CNG rates are also increasing. So now the demand for electric vehicles has increased, the market is also getting a good response. It also reduces cost and does not cause pollution. Due to this, the demand for electric vehicles has increased in cities like Delhi as well as in villages. The number of e-rickshaws and e-bikes is increasing day by day here.

In this, the business of electric vehicle charging stations is increasing. All you need is some land and willingness to invest at least Rs 1 lakh. Then you can easily earn bumper income from this business.

If you want to start an electric vehicle charging station business, the cost depends on the capacity of the charger you use. It costs at least 1 lakh rupees, but if you want to install a higher capacity charger, the same cost can go up to Rs 40 lakh. AC slow chargers are relatively cheap. Whereas DC fast chargers are expensive. The cost of a DC charger ranges from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. Whereas the price of AC charger is in the range of 20 thousand to 70 thousand rupees. Liquid-cooled wires are required in the PCS to charge fluid-cooled batteries when using fast chargers.

No permit is required for charging stations. According to the new rules, any person or organization can set up a public charging station without any permission. This requires careful consideration of charging techniques, safety and performance standards, and adherence to certain protocols. If you have less capital, you can take some people along and start it through Self Help Group. Loans are given to self help groups by banks. From this you can start the charging station.

you can make a charging station for two wheeler, three wheeler, commercial, private, truck or electric bus. Talking about profitability, there is more scope for making charging stations for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial or private four-wheelers. To make a charging station you need to get a power connection and also transfer. Heavy duty cabling will be required to connect with the transmission.