Electric vehicles to soon ply on Noida-Agra, Delhi-Jaipur Expressways

National Highway for EV (NHEV) Working Group members met Sudhendu J Sinha, Advisor (Infrastructure, Connectivity - Transport and Electric Mobility), NITI Aayog on Sunday discussed recently announced the policy for 'Battery Swapping' from Ease of Doing Business perspective of their stakeholders.

In the meeting, battery standardisation and the need for piloting a prototype for ground realities were proposed. It was also brought for consultation that all 30 NHEV charging stations on Jaipur-Delhi and Noida-Agra e-highways are going to have 20 two-wheelers and 20 three-wheelers EV with swapping units, open for use with a mobile app subscription like Yulu.

Tourists can use these two-wheelers for roaming in streets of Mathura, Vrindavan, Agra, Jaipur from highways to go inside cities and return these bikes while returning.

During the event, Abhijeet Sinha, Project Director of National Highway for Electric Vehicles said, "This is our 2nd prototype station constructed in record 30-day time for Delhi-Jaipur E-Highway, 2 more stations of same size and scale will be installed in Noida within 60 days for Delhi-Agra E-Highway which will conclude the prototype modelling of E-hubs. 30 more E-Highway charging stations will be constructed within a record time of 90 days from their date of allocations to PSUs/Private entities."

"These charging stations are commercially and technically competing with petrol pumps now with 72 per cent utilization and 36-month breakeven with increased capacity to charge 1000 cars at this station and 576 cars at Sect 52 station. These simple prototypes have proved that e-highway stations of NHEV will be world-class and draw a strong commercial roadmap of E-mobility on Indian highways."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor