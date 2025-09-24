Electrocution deaths: CM Mamata announces compensation for families of deceased

Kolkata, Sep 24 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to electrocution on September 23.

Speaking at a Durga Puja inauguration in south Kolkata, CM Banerjee also urged the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC), the electricity provider in Kolkata and adjoining areas, to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of those who got electrocuted.

"The state government will provide Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of those electrocuted yesterday. Money cannot replace lives, but even if CESC does not provide jobs, we will ensure special employment is given to such family members," she said.

CM Banerjee further appealed to CESC to take responsibility for the electrocution deaths.

"I would also request CESC to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families, as the deaths occurred due to their negligence," she said.

CM Banerjee will inaugurate about 40 Durga Pujas in Kolkata. On Tuesday, she had suspended puja inauguration in view of the floods.

The Chief Minister said that water had receded from most parts of the city following overnight record rain.

"The problem was aggravated due to inadequate dredging of waterways for decades. Since there was a natural disaster yesterday, I have been working for the past two days. Water has receded from most of the roads, though there was significant flooding in river Hooghly. Apart from a few low-lying areas, most of the water has been drained," she said.

She also blamed the Centre over flooding in West Bengal rivers.

"Nature is not in our hands. Kolkata Port, Farakka Barrage and DVC's Maithon- they have not been dredged for the past 20 years. Whenever it rains in Bihar or Uttar Pradesh, water flows into West Bengal and floods the river. We have to manage everything by ourselves," said Banerjee.

A month’s worth of rain in just five hours on Tuesday, combined with a high tide in river Hooghly during the heaviest rainfall period, resulted in widespread waterlogging across the city.

At least 10 people were electrocuted in West Bengal including 8 in Kolkata. Train services, metro services were disrupted while traffic in Kolkata were completely paralysed as almost every road has been waterlogged.

The situation has improved on Wednesday morning but it would take some time to completely clear the city of waterlogging.

The Met office recorded 252mm of rain in five hours, with 185mm coming down between 2.30am and 5.30am. According to KMC data, Garia was the wettest with 332mm, followed by Jodhpur Park at 285mm, Ballygunge at 264mm, Ultadanga at 207mm, and Maniktala at 169mm.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor