Elephant Attack in Chhattisgarh: Tusker Kills Woman and Cattle in Korba
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 8, 2024 12:01 PM2024-08-08T12:01:17+5:302024-08-08T12:02:10+5:30
A wild elephant entered some villages in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Thursday, August 8 and trampled to death a 55-year-old woman and five cattle. The tusker was spotted roaming in the morning in Bhilaibazar, Ralia and Khodri villages located near Kusmunda coal mine of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a forest.
The jumbo attacked Gayatri Rathore in Ralia as she stepped out of her home for a morning walk, leaving her seriously injured. The woman's family members immediately shifted her to a hospital in Korba where she succumbed during treatment.
Later, the elephant trampled five cows and calves to death in Khodri village. After being alerted, a forest department team reached the spot and was keeping a tab on the movement of the tusker that has been separated from its herd.