Elephant Attack in Chhattisgarh: Tusker Kills Woman and Cattle in Korba

A wild elephant entered some villages in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Thursday, August 8 and trampled to death a 55-year-old woman and five cattle. The tusker was spotted roaming in the morning in Bhilaibazar, Ralia and Khodri villages located near Kusmunda coal mine of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a forest.

The jumbo attacked Gayatri Rathore in Ralia as she stepped out of her home for a morning walk, leaving her seriously injured. The woman's family members immediately shifted her to a hospital in Korba where she succumbed during treatment.

Also Read | Kerala: Wild Elephant Tramples 56-Year Old To Death in Pathanamthitta.

Later, the elephant trampled five cows and calves to death in Khodri village. After being alerted, a forest department team reached the spot and was keeping a tab on the movement of the tusker that has been separated from its herd.