Elephant Family Seeks Refuge in the Lush Embrace of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (Watch)

In the lush depths of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu, a picturesque scene unfolds as a serene elephant family slumbers peacefully. The youngest member, receiving the utmost protection akin to Z class security, nestled safely within the familial embrace.

Meanwhile, the vigilant adolescent elephant discreetly surveys its surroundings, ensuring the presence and safety of other family members. This heartwarming display mirrors the protective dynamics observed in our own families.

Watch:

A beautiful elephant family sleeps blissfully somwhere in deep jungles of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. Observe how the baby elephant is given Z class security by the family. Also how the young elephant is checking the presence of other family members for reassurance.… pic.twitter.com/sVsc8k5I3r — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) May 16, 2024

The Anaimalai Tiger Reserve, previously recognized as the Indira Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary and National Park, and formerly as the Anaimalai Wildlife Sanctuary, stands as a protected sanctuary nestled within the Anaimalai Hills of Pollachi and Valparai taluks in Coimbatore District, along with Udumalaipettai taluk in Tiruppur District, Tamil Nadu, India.

With a rich history of conservation efforts, this sanctuary was officially designated as the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve on June 27, 2007, by the Tamil Nadu Environment and Forests Department. Encompassing an expansive area of 958.59 square kilometers, this declaration under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 solidified its status as a sanctuary dedicated to preserving the diverse flora and fauna of the region.