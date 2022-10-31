EMBs expects social media platforms to use their 'algorithm power, to proactively redflag fake news: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that social media platforms do self-proclaim that they have content display policies but they also have the "algorithm power" in play. "More early or deeper red flagging of fake news based on known modus operandi and genres."

His remarks came while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day international conference on the theme 'Role, Framework and Capacity of Election Management Bodies'.

Kumar stressed the intersection of EMBs functioning with social media platforms. He added that social media platforms do self-proclaim that they have content display policies but they also have the "algorithm power" in play.

"More early or deeper red flagging of fake news based on known modus operandi and genres is not an unfair expectation from the EMBs", he underscored. Kumar added that such a proactive approach to counter fake news will facilitate credible electoral outcomes that will help preserve the 'freedoms', that social media platforms require to thrive.

In his keynote address at the inaugural ceremony, the CEC said that "Free, fair, inclusive, accessible and inducement-free elections being a cornerstone of a democratic polity, is a precondition to peace and developmental dividends. These threshold concepts embody the understanding that sovereignty belongs to and flows from the people of a country."

He added that inclusivity also means adjusting inequalities, especially for women, persons with Disabilities, senior citizens, young voters, and marginalized populations.

Kumar while highlighting the idea of democracy in India said that democracy has always been a part of Indian ethos, a way of life. Diverse opinions, Dialogue, Discussions, accommodation, and non-aggression have been an intrinsic part of our culture. He added that people's faith in the results of elections is the most fundamental precept of a healthy democracy.

While stressing on the significance of the theme of the conference, he said that 'Role, Framework and Capacity of Election Management Bodies' are the core building block for 'elections integrity' as it covers both the foundational and the functional aspects of any electoral democracy. CEC Rajiv Kumar offered ECI's expertise in Election Management to world democracies to take forward the Summit's commitments to real outcomes.

Addressing the conference, Elizabeth Jones, Charge d'Affaires, United States said the relationship with India is most consequential.

She added that the partnership is going stronger to address global challenges and to cooperate to bring peace, security and prosperity across the world. She emphasised both US & India have significantly contributed in building up democratic institutions. She said ECI has made critical achievements in fostering democratic principles while delving on challenges.

" India's Election Commission is a testament of a well run election management body overseeing electoral processes. The United States is gratified by your leadership and sharing your expertise with other democracies. Administration of Indian elections has set standards for democracies worldwide", she added.

She also highlighted various emerging challenges in the conduct of elections including manipulation of the information environment, barriers in participation of women and marginalized communities, narrowing civic spaces and systemic corruption undermining electoral integrity."

DG IIIDEM and Senior DEC Shri Dharmendra Sharma welcomed the delegates to the two-day conference. Mohd. Irfan Abdool Rahman, Electoral Commissioner of Mauritius, AggelikiBarouta, Head of Deptt Elections and Pol. Parties, Ministry of Interior, Greece, Anthony Banbury, President & CEO, International Foundation for Electoral Systems, Kevin Casas- Zamora, Secretary General, International IDEA, representatives from UNDP EMBs including Armenia, Mauritius, Nepal, Cabo Verde, Australia, Chile, Federal States of Micronesia, Greece, Philippines, Excellencies, Ambassadors/High Commissioners and other members of Diplomatic Corps from Costa Rica, Ghana, Jamaica, Albania, Nepal, Greece, Montenegro, Spain, officials from ECI and Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India are attending the two day Conference.

The latest edition of ECI magazine "Voice International" on the theme 'Collaboration and Partnerships for Voter Education and Awareness' showcasing the best initiatives of EMBs was also unveiled on the occasion.

