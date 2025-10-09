Empowered women innovators key to balanced digital growth: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 9 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Thursday, highlighted that empowering women innovators and professionals is central to achieving balanced and sustainable digital growth.

Addressing a special session on "Women in Tech: Diverse Minds, Disruptive Ideas", on the sidelines of the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, CM Gupta called upon industry and government stakeholders to create a stronger ecosystem for mentorship, skilling, and entrepreneurship that enables women to become active leaders in India's digital transformation.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasised that the government's focus is on self-reliance across sectors, from defence to technology.

"The vision is clear; our country should make its own semiconductors, build its own networking systems, and make the most mobile phones in the world," she said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the growing role of women in shaping India's technology story.

"There is no gender for courage, creativity, innovation, or vision. The sky is the limit," she said.

During her visit to various pavilions at IMC 2025, CM Gupta interacted with women entrepreneurs, researchers, and startup founders showcasing emerging technologies in artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, robotics, and telecom innovation.

Her address aligned with the theme of IMC 2025 -- Innovate to Transform -- and reaffirmed the government's commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and citizen-centric development.

Earlier, CM Gupta inaugurated a three-day Swadeshi Utsav 2025 organised by the Delhi government's Department of Industries and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the festival celebrates the theme "Swadeshi – Substitution of Foreign Made Goods with Swadeshi Goods".

In her inaugural address, CM Gupta said: "Every Indian must recognise the 'industrial soldier' within -- one who protects the nation's economic frontiers through hard work and dedication."

"Inspired Prime Minister Modi's 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, we are witnessing a resurgence of confidence and innovation among our citizens," she said.

The Chief Minister added that the Swadeshi movement is far more than a symbolic appeal.

"These campaigns are not limited to diyas or handicrafts -- their purpose is to give Indian brands global recognition across every sector. The time has come for us to take pride not in foreign labels but in our own creations. Let us wear, use, and celebrate Indian products, and say with pride -- 'This is my Indian brand'," she said.

Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that at India Gate, more than 100 stalls are showcasing India's entrepreneurial strength -- including 11 enterprises under the PM Formalisation of Food Processing Enterprises Scheme, two stalls from Tihar Jail, self-help groups, and artisans from across the country -- all living the resolve of adopting Swadeshi.

The Swadeshi Utsav 2025 will continue till October 11, featuring: 100 exhibition stalls for MSMEs, artisans, self-help groups, One District One Product exporters, women and SC/ST entrepreneurs; Food courts serving traditional Indian cuisines; daily cultural performances showcasing India's artistic and cultural heritage and Panel discussions with experts from CII, ASSOCHAM, FICCI, SIDBI, Chamber of Indian MSME, and other industry leaders.

