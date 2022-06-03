Encounter breaks out at J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, June 3 An encounter started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Rishipora area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

