Encounter breaks out at J&K's Awantipora

Srinagar, May 30 An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Rajpora area of Awantipora in Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight took place after a joint team of security forces, which cordoned off the area for searches on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists, came under fire as they zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, and retaliated.

