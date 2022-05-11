Encounter breaks out at J&K's Bandipora
By IANS | Published: May 11, 2022 05:15 PM2022-05-11T17:15:03+5:302022-05-11T17:25:22+5:30
Srinagar, May 11 An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at a forested area in Jammu ...
Srinagar, May 11 An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at a forested area in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Wednesday, police said.
"Encounter has started at Salinder forest area of Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job," a police officer said.
The firefight began after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
