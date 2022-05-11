Encounter breaks out at J&K's Bandipora

Srinagar, May 11 An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at a forested area in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Wednesday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Salinder forest area of Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job," a police officer said.

The firefight began after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor