Encounter breaks out at Srinagar

Srinagar, June 12 An encounter has started between terrorists and police in Srinagar district on Sunday, police said.

"A chance encounter started at Kreesbal Palpora Sangam area of Srinagar with terrorists and a small team of Srinagar police," police said.

This is a second encounter in J&K. Earlier on Sunday three terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces at Drabgam area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

