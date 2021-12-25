Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Awantipora

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Hardumir, Tral area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said police.

"Encounter has started at Hardumir, Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

