Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam
By ANI | Published: January 4, 2022 10:31 AM2022-01-04T10:31:54+5:302022-01-04T10:40:02+5:30
An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Okay area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
The police, in a tweet, said, "Encounter has started at Okay area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
