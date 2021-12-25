Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Chowgam area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Saturday.

"Encounter has started at Chowgam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, One unidentified terrorist has been neutralized in an encounter with the security forces in the Mumanhal (Arwani) area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.

The Jammu and Kashmir police in its tweet said, "One unidentified terrorist killed."As per the sources, one AK-47 assault rifle has also been recovered during a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir police.

( With inputs from ANI )

