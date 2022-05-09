Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Shopian

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in the Shirmal area of Zainapora village in South Kashmir's Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, a Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a local terrorist were killed in the Kulgam district.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Pakistani terrorist was active in North Kashmir for more than two years and was also involved in various terror crimes. The other one was a local terrorist who was also involved in the killing of a civilian belonging to a minority community namely Satish Kumar Singh on April 13 in Kakran, Kulgam.

( With inputs from ANI )

