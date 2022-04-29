Encounter breaks out in Delhi's CR Park, one injured
By ANI | Published: April 29, 2022 08:29 AM2022-04-29T08:29:29+5:302022-04-29T08:40:02+5:30
An encounter broke out between police and some miscreants at Chittranjan Park in South East area of the national capital on Friday morning.
As per the initial information, one miscreant was injured in the encounter and has been shifted to the hospital immediately.
Further information is awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
