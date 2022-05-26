Encounter breaks out in J-K's Awantipora
By ANI | Published: May 26, 2022 10:06 PM 2022-05-26T22:06:08+5:30 2022-05-26T22:15:07+5:30
An encounter started at the Aganhanzipora area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, the police said.
"Encounter has started at the Aganhanzipora area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Both killers (LeT terrorists) of late Amreen Bhat, an artist, trapped in Awantipora encounter, said police.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
