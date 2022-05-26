Encounter breaks out in J-K's Awantipora

An encounter started at the Aganhanzipora area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, the police said.

"Encounter has started at the Aganhanzipora area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Both killers (LeT terrorists) of late Amreen Bhat, an artist, trapped in Awantipora encounter, said police.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor