Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam
By ANI | Published: April 9, 2022 06:05 AM2022-04-09T06:05:15+5:302022-04-09T06:15:02+5:30
An encounter broke out at ChakiSamad, DH Pora area of the Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed police on Saturday.
"#Encounter has started at ChakiSamad, DH Pora area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Meanwhile, another encounter is underway in the Sirhama area of Anantnag district.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor