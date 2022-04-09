Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out at ChakiSamad, DH Pora area of the Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed police on Saturday.

"#Encounter has started at ChakiSamad, DH Pora area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, another encounter is underway in the Sirhama area of Anantnag district.

( With inputs from ANI )

