Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian
By ANI | Published: May 9, 2022 09:28 PM2022-05-09T21:28:09+5:302022-05-09T21:35:02+5:30
An encounter broke out in the Pandoshan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, informed police on Monday.
After getting the information, the police reached the spot to control the situation.
"@KashmirPolice #Encounter has started at Pandoshan area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor