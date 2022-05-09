Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian

An encounter broke out in the Pandoshan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, informed police on Monday.

After getting the information, the police reached the spot to control the situation.

"@KashmirPolice #Encounter has started at Pandoshan area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor