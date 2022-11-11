Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian

Published: November 11, 2022 06:45 AM

An encounter broke out in the Kapren area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, the police said on Friday morning.

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian

An encounter broke out in the Kapren area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, the police said on Friday morning.

J-K Police and Indian Army are conducting a job operation.

"Encounter has started at Kapren area of #Shopian. Police and Army are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

