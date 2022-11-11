Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian
By ANI | Published: November 11, 2022 06:45 AM 2022-11-11T06:45:50+5:30 2022-11-11T12:20:02+5:30
An encounter broke out in the Kapren area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, the police said on Friday morning.
J-K Police and Indian Army are conducting a job operation.
"Encounter has started at Kapren area of #Shopian. Police and Army are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
