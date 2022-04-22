Encounter breaks out in Sunjwan area of Jammu

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu's Sunjwan area on Friday.

"Encounter underway in Sunjwan area of Jammu. Details awaited," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the panchayats of the country from Palli, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (April 24) on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas.

In 2018, terrorists stormed the Sunjwan army camp killing five security personnel and one civilian.

Further details of the encounter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

