Encounter starts in J-K's Anantnag, internet snapped for precautionary measures

An encounter started in the Sirhama area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed police on Saturday.

Police and security forces are on the job to tackle the situation on the spot. The internet has been snapped in some parts of Anantnag for precautionary measures.

"#Encounter has started at Sirhama area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. The Internet has been snapped in some parts of Anantnag for precautionary measures. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor