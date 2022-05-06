Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Anantnag

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists at Srichand Top (forest area) in Pahalgam area of Anantnag.

"#Encounter has started at Srichand Top (Jungle area), East of Batkoot #Pahalgam area of #Anantnag. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police today.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor