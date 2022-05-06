Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Anantnag
An encounter has broken out between security forces and unidentified terrorists at Srichand Top (forest area) in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag.
"#Encounter has started at Srichand Top (Jungle area), East of Batkoot #Pahalgam area of #Anantnag. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police today.
More details are awaited.
