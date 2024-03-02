End of Dynastic Politics in Bihar as NDA Grows Stronger: PM Modi at Aurangabad Rally
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 2, 2024 05:10 PM2024-03-02T17:10:17+5:302024-03-02T17:11:02+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a series of development projects amounting to ₹21,400 crore during his visit to Bihar on Saturday. The extensive list of launched projects encompassed national highways, bridges, and railway initiatives.
Addressing a rally in Aurangabad, PM Modi seized the opportunity to make a veiled critique of the Congress and other opposition parties. He commented, ""Since NDA has become stronger, dynastic politics in Bihar is moving towards its end. One might inherit a political party and post from parents, but they don't dare to even once mention the work done by the mother and father. I have heard that their party leaders are not ready to contest Lok Sabha elections. They are now looking for Rajya Sabha seats."
The event, attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Deputy CMs Samat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and various Union ministers, marked PM Modi's first visit to Bihar since the reformation of the NDA government after CM Nitish Kumar's departure from the Mahagathbandhan.
Key Projects Unveiled by PM Modi:
- National highway projects valued at over ₹18,000 crore
- Foundation stone laid for a six-lane bridge over the Ganga, parallel to the existing JP Ganga Setu
- Launch of three new railway projects, including the doubling of the Pataliputra-Pahleja line and a 26-km-long new line between Bandhua and Paimar