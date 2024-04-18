Enhance anti-terrorist operations to neutralise remaining threats: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, April 18 Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the security arrangements put in place for the smooth and successful conduct of upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir, a statement said.

The meeting delved into strategies aimed at safeguarding the safety and security of the general public while maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

"IGP Kashmir directed the district heads to analyse the existing strategies to prevent any potential terror incidents. The meeting emphasised the importance of revisiting and reinforcing area domination strategies to address any gap areas," the police statement said.

Birdi stressed the need to keep the bad elements and terrorist associates out of circulation and to neutralise their threats effectively.

"He further maintained the need for strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including guidelines for the movement of security personnel across the valley, to ensure operational efficiency and safety. He reiterated to ensure a secure environment for the movement of territorial officers and security personnel to ensure their safety," the statement added.

Furthermore, the range DIGs were tasked to meticulously monitor respective areas to facilitate safe passage for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across districts. Coordination with their counterparts of the CAPFs for route planning was also discussed.

Special emphasis was laid on intensifying cordon and search operations (CASOs) and generating actionable intelligence inputs, particularly in areas near highways, to counter potential threats, the statement said.

"The officers were directed to establish high-level checkpoints at entry points to Srinagar and inter-district boundaries adjoining the city to enhance security measures."

Elections to the three seats in the Kashmir Valley, including Anantnag-Rajouri which spans both the Valley and Jammu zone, are scheduled on May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar), and May 20 (Baramulla), in the third, fourth and fifth phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

