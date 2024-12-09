Ensure foolproof arrangements for Shaheedi Sabha, Punjab CM directs officials

Chandigarh, Dec 9 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked officers to ensure foolproof arrangements for the 'Shaheedi Sabha', marking the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's minor sons, to be held in Fatehgarh Sahib from December 25 to 27.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements for the Shaheedi Sabha here, the Chief Minister said the government has already allotted funds for the repair of roads and the work should be completed in a time-bound manner.

He asked the officers to set up helplines on every road leading to the gurdwara so that pilgrims do not face any problems. Mann also asked the officers to ensure that every nook and corner of Sri Fatehgarh Sahib is covered under CCTV cameras so that any sort of untoward incident can be checked.

The Chief Minister said elaborate arrangements should be made to facilitate thousands of pilgrims coming annually to pay respect during Shaheedi Sabha, adding that special focus should also be made on the cleanliness of the town.

He said this sacred land "is a source of inspiration for not only Sikhs but the entire humanity as all of them converge here every year to pay respect to Chotta Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri on their martyrdom day".

Mann said the government would leave no stone unturned to ensure that pilgrims do not face any sort of inconvenience during the Shaheedi Sabha. The Chief Minister said he will personally monitor this work to ensure that it is completed in a time-bound manner.

He said that the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh along with Mata Gujri-ji in this pious land has, for ages, inspired Punjabis to fight against injustice, tyranny and oppression. He said the supreme sacrifice made by the younger Sahibzadas at a tender age hardly finds any parallel in world history.

The Chief Minister said that every year lakhs of pilgrims visit this place during the Shaheedi Sabha so the state government is giving a complete facelift to this town. He said the government is duty-bound to facilitate the pilgrims coming to this sacred place. He said a viable mechanism should be put in place to ensure that no pilgrim faces any sort of problem during their visit.

