'Ensure LWE never re-emerges': Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav tells police officers

Bhopal, Dec 18 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday held a crucial meeting with senior police officials, including Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana, at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Bhopal and issued necessary directions to ensure better law and order in the state.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Yadav lauded the state police for their efforts in making Madhya Pradesh free of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) after a prolonged battle spanning several decades.

Directors General (DGs) and Inspectors General (IGs) of police from all divisions across the state joined the meeting virtually.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav said that the state government has prepared development plans for areas that were affected by Naxalism over the past several decades.

He instructed the police to ensure that Maoist activities do not ever re-emerge in Madhya Pradesh in the future.

Later, CM Yadav also flagged off 57 mobile forensic vans, which will not only strengthen crime scene investigation and evidence collection but also speed up investigations and scientific analysis across the state.

He stated that the Madhya Pradesh Police has been provided with a total of 57 mobile forensic vans at a cost of around Rs 36.94 crore, with the entire amount funded by the Central government.

The mobile forensic vans are equipped with advanced and modern forensic tools to enable on-the-spot scientific investigation and evidence collection.

These include stereo microscopes, weighing balances, DSLR cameras, mini refrigerators, LED TV screens, thermal printers and body-worn cameras.

Additionally, the mobile forensic vans are fitted with specialised investigation kits, including blood and hair identification kits, high-intensity forensic light sources, foot and tyre impression kits, arson investigation kits, evidence packing kits, bullet hole examination tools, gunshot residue kits, narcotics detection kits, explosive detection kits, DNA collection kits and chain-of-custody management equipment.

"The initiative aims to enhance the state’s capacity for crime investigation, evidence preservation and scientific analysis. It will promote forensic-based, accurate and swift investigations, ensuring more effective law enforcement and improved citizen safety across the state," CM Yadav said.

