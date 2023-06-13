Ensure prompt, satisfactory redressal of people's complaints, UP CM Yogi tells officers

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday listened to the complaints of about 500 people during the Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath temple and directed the administration and police officers present to ensure time-bound, fair and satisfactory redressal of their complaints.

He personally approached the people seated on chairs in front of the Mahant Digvijayanath Smriti Bhavan inside the temple grounds and listened to each person's issues one at a time.

"There is no need to worry because the resolution of everyone's problems will be ensured in any case," he said.

People spoke about their issues in front of the Chief Minister during the Janata Darshan, and several women brought prayer letters pertaining to land disputes. A few among them complained that goons were attempting to encroach upon their land. In response to these complaints, the Chief Minister directed officials to take strict action.

CM Yogi stated, "Those involved in forcibly seizing land should be identified as land mafias and dealt with severely. Actions should be taken against those who encroach on the land of any poor individual in such a way that it serves as an example."

He mentioned that the resolution of land disputes should be carried out diligently to ensure satisfaction for the aggrieved individuals.

On requests for financial help for treatment, CM Yogi assured them that no one's treatment would stop due to lack of funds.

He instructed the officers to expedite the estimation of the treatment cost and make it available to the government at the earliest so that the funds could be released as early as possible.

Yogi also blessed children accompanying families and encouraged them to study hard. The chief minister also gave them chocolates.

During the Janata Darshan, there was a couple who had come not seeking a resolution to any problem, but with a desire to have their seven-month-old daughter's 'Annaprashana' (first rice-eating) ceremony conducted by CM Yogi himself.

Fulfilling their wish, the Chief Minister took the child in his lap and fed her sweet rice pudding (Kheer) while caressing and blessing the baby girl with his love and blessings.

