Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Records 1.63 Times Subscription on First Day; Check Latest GMP and Other Key Details

The Initial public offering (IPO) of Delhi-based wastewater management company Enviro Infra Engineers Limited was subscribed largely by investors on the first day of bidding on Friday, November 22, and it will end on November 26 at 3.15 pm. Enviro Infra Engineers IPO received 1.63 times the subscription as investment came from all categories of investors.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO GMP

The company shares have become available in the grey market before the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO opening date. According to the analysts, Enviro Infra Engineers shared are available at a premium of Rs 23 in the Grey Market (GMP) on Friday.

The water waste management solution firm raised Rs 650 crore through its maiden public issue at the upper end of the price band of Rs 140 to Rs 148 per share. The issue is a mix of fresh equity share issues worth Rs 572 core and an offer for sale of Rs 78 crore shared by promoters.

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 1 lot and a maximum of 13 lots in Enviro Infra Engineers' IPO. Each lot consists of 101 shares, meaning a total of 1,313 shares can be purchased across 13 lots. Retail investors will need to invest Rs 14,948 for one lot of this IPO.

According to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) data, investors bought 5.03 crore equity shares on Friday, compared to the issue size of 3.07 crore shares on the first day of bidding on Friday, November 22. Non-institutional investors subscribed 1.97 times, while qualified institutional buyers subscribed 1.78 times. Retail investors bought 1.4 times the portion set aside for them, while employees also looked aggressive, buying 2.75 times their reserved shares in the IPO.

Enviro Infra Engineers has reserved 1 lakh equity shares for its employees, who will receive them at a discount of Rs 13 per share from the final issue price.

About Enviro Infra Engineers:

Enviro Infra Engineers Limited was started in the year 2009. The Delhi-based company is engaged in designing, constructing, operating and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment plants and water supply projects. Quant Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal MF, Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund(Sunil Singhania), Nuvama Multi Asset also invested in the company via anchor book.

Sanjay Jain, Chairman & Whole-time Director, with over 20 years of experience in water and wastewater treatment. Oversees design, procurement, construction, and O&M of projects. Manish Jain, Managing Director, with over 20 years of industry experience. Handles bidding, execution, finance, business development, and O&M of projects.

Company is expanding its portfolio with a 60 MLD sewage treatment plant under the "Mathura Sewerage Scheme" (PPP model), aligning with its focus on government water infrastructure initiatives.